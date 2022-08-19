Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 162,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,952,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 115,069 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at $301,656,124.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.93 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

