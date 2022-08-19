Nicholas Investment Partners LP Reduces Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS stock opened at $363.22 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.60.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

