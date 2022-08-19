Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 2,269 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,519,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,676,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,852.0% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after buying an additional 943,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,487,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total transaction of 468,828.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total value of 468,828.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately 103,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total transaction of 1,878,896.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,218,740. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 24.04 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 24.86.

EDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 32.36.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.