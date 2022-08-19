Nicholas Investment Partners LP Trims Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150,227 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.93. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.