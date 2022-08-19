Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Equinix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 28.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $695.84. 2,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,970. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $664.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.36. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $3,859,086. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

