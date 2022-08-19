Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $625,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.67.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.