Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,470 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $35,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. B. Riley lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 171,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,022,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,384 shares of company stock worth $3,230,310 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.