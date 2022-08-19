Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $698.35.

REGN traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $619.45. 4,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $598.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

