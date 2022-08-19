Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $25.26 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $25,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.37. 35,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.80. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

