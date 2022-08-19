Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $28.97 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.5% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 391,297 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.32 on Friday, hitting $557.64. 16,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $506.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $247.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

