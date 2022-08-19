Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $34.78 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400,750 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,192,936. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $284.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

