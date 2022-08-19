Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.50. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

