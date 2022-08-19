Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $16.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $461.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.33. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.28.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

