Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 9,570 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.90. 63,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

