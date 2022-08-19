Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 99,480 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99,480 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 221,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,068,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,192,000 after buying an additional 69,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

WMT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.17. 126,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,483,318. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $378.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

