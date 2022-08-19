Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $17.06. Nkarta shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 1,402 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,875.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,733 shares of company stock valued at $369,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Nkarta by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 735.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

