Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of NOMD opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 671,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,949,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,955,000 after purchasing an additional 75,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

