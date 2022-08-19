Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) One Day Volume Tops $231.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $94,585.59 and approximately $231.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,430.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003658 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00127016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00073714 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,174 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance.

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

