Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from 271.00 to 202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13.
About Nordic Semiconductor ASA
Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordic Semiconductor ASA (NDCVF)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.