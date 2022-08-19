Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.51%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

