Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NPI. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Stock Down 1.2 %

NPI opened at C$45.19 on Monday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$34.95 and a twelve month high of C$47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.74. The company has a market cap of C$10.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

About Northland Power

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.