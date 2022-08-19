Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.00.
Novavax Stock Performance
Novavax stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $9,839,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
