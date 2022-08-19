NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,954 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

NRG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. 56,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

