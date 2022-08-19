NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Announces Earnings Results

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.16) by $5.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NuCana Stock Performance

NCNA opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.22. NuCana has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 163.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 167.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

