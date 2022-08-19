Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P owned approximately 0.05% of Nucor worth $20,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,504. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.62 and a 200-day moving average of $131.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

