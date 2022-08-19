Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 191.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66,288 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 88,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average is $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

