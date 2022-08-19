NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday.
NuScale Power Price Performance
SMR opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.85.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.
NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.
