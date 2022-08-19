NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 379.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,287 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.6% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 26,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,010,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,179,404,000 after buying an additional 569,479 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.18. 888,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,123,356. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.47. The stock has a market cap of $447.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

