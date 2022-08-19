Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

