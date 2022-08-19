Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Brian Clem Sells 10,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 586,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,551. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Clem sold 40,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

NYSE OSH traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $24.39. 1,853,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,280. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

