OctoFi (OCTO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,980.00

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00008236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $29,980.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,002.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003708 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00126631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00033008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00076813 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.