OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) was down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €33.25 ($33.93) and last traded at €33.25 ($33.93). Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.50 ($34.18).

OHB Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $577.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.52.

About OHB

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services.

