Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 456.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $303.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.33 and its 200-day moving average is $281.50. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.