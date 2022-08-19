Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of OPOF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $23.77. 1,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter.

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,121 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 430 shares of company stock worth $10,295. 16.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.43% of Old Point Financial worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

