OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 64 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Illumina were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in Illumina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 8,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Illumina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.21.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $209.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,483.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.95 and a 200 day moving average of $270.89. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $492.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

