OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KMB opened at $137.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

