OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $169,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 589.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $42.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86.

