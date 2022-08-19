OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $294,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Target were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $173.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.94. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

