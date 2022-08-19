OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Invests $39,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total value of $864,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $280,796,380.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,056 shares of company stock valued at $85,425,244. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

