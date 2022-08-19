Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Mark F. Albino Sells 196 Shares of Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Mark F. Albino sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $23,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

Omega Flex stock opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.99. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.16 and a 12 month high of $161.39.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Cim LLC raised its position in Omega Flex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 14.8% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 41.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after buying an additional 135,252 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

