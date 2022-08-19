Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.93-$1.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OMCL. SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.40.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Trading Down 1.5 %

OMCL stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,752. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $103.62 and a twelve month high of $187.29.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.