ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ON. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.30.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $75.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after buying an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after buying an additional 1,751,903 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.