ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$48.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.91 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.51 EPS.

ON24 Trading Down 1.4 %

ONTF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,432. ON24 has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $475.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Insider Activity at ON24

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $385,319.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,027.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $8,897,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,051,000. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 154,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 129,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ON24 by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 124,357 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ON24 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 119,092 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Articles

