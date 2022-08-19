Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 61,631 shares.The stock last traded at $6.96 and had previously closed at $7.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Oncology Institute Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,621,231 shares in the company, valued at $97,320,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,137,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,375,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $4,550,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $3,732,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 395,977 shares during the period.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

