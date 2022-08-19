OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE OCFT opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCFT. Citigroup dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 139,784 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 940,910 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

