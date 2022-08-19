OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%.
OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE OCFT opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on OCFT. Citigroup dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday.
Institutional Trading of OneConnect Financial Technology
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.