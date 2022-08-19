OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of OneMain worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Stock Down 2.6 %

OMF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,976. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

