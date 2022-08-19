OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $247,244.81 and approximately $62,986.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00788650 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
OptionRoom Coin Profile
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
Buying and Selling OptionRoom
