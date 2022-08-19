Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Organogenesis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $592.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organogenesis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organogenesis

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 52,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $296,085.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,049.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $145,081.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,248,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,722,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 52,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $296,085.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,049.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 484,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,350 in the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Organogenesis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Organogenesis by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 88,023 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

(Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.