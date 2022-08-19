Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 39.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 54% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $2.07 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00056668 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000192 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

