Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OESX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.98. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at $644,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,772,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 187,470 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,589,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.